Napoli defeat all but end AC Milan's Serie A title hopes

Just a few weeks ago, AC Milan were sitting at the top of the 2020-21 Serie A table and looked on course to win their first league title in ten years. However, things have quickly unravelled in recent weeks.

At the beginning of January, the Rossoneri were on a 27-game unbeaten run stretching back to the previous season. The following weeks, though, didn't turn out to be as good.

Stefano Pioli’s side have won just two of their last six Serie A games, with rivals Inter Milan taking advantage to extend their lead at the top of the table.

AC Milan’s inconsistency could see the club endure another trophyless season, with a crucial clash against Manchester United also awaiting in the Europa League.

AC Milan lose crucial ground in Serie A title race after Napoli defeat

On Sunday, AC Milan’s misery got compounded after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Napoli. The loss was significant because Inter Milan and Juventus both won their respective games.

Inter defeated Torino 2-1, while Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1. As things stand, AC Milan are nine points behind Inter, who comfortably sit at the top of the table.

The Rossoneri could even drop to third if Juventus win their game in hand. This is not the time to be dropping points, but, unfortunately, AC Milan can’t get their act together.

They may still qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season, but it’ll be disappointing if they further slip up in the title race. AC Milan have already lost ground, but they can’t afford to drop points anymore in the remainder of the season.

Injuries derailing AC Milan’s title hopes

While AC Milan’s struggles in recent weeks are disappointing, Stefano Pioli has been left helpless by the sheer number of injuries on his plate.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu have all been on the treatment table, leaving the AC Milan manager with a very thin squad to select from.

"When you are missing that many players, it does make a difference, especially when they are players who also bring experience and leadership," Pioli said after the defeat against Napoli, as quoted by Beinsports.

"We had to play many games without a real centre-forward, so considering all of that, the team deserves praise for all they've been able to do in the circumstances. Try to imagine Inter without [Romelu] Lukaku, Lautaro (Martinez) or (Alexis) Sanchez; maybe Juventus without (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Alvaro) Morata or (Federico) Chiesa,” said Pioli.

Indeed, AC Milan’s injuries have played a big part in the club’s faltering title ambitions. It remains to be seen how they cope with their depleted squad till the end of the season.