Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Liverpool player ratings as Napoli run riot | Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool's start to the season isn't going well. The Scousers suffered a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli on Matchday 1 of Champions league. The Italian side were deservedly the winners after putting their opponents under severe pressure during the opening fifty minutes and netted four goals.

Piotr Zielinski did the homework for Napoli in the fifth minute when his shot was diverted away from the frame of the goal by James Milner's hand. The Polish international converted the penalty to put the hosts in the driving seat.

The Italian outfit received their second penalty within 15 minutes, but Alisson stood strong to parry out Victor Osimhen's spot-kick to keep the Reds in the game. Kvratskhelia had a chance to double the lead at the 27' mark, but Virgil Van Dijk made a despairing goal-line clearance.

However, the Reds' defence was exposed again when Andre Anguissa played a one-two with Zielinski to score the second goal of the game.

Gomez, who had committed a mistake in the buildup to the second goal, was once again in the firing line just 13 minutes later. The English centre-back lost the duel to Kvaratskhelia, who found substitute striker Simeone tapping the ball in from close to put the hosts three goals up before the half-time whistle.

Liverpool's defence went back to sleep two minutes into the second half and Zielinski found a pocket of space in the backline to score past the hapless Alisson for the second time.

The English club pulled one back through Luis Diaz, but the damage was already done.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson - 7.5/10:

If not for Alisson, Liverpool would have conceded two or three more goals. Apart from making four saves in the game, the reds #1 got down to save a penalty from Osimhen in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4/10:

While Trent Alexander Arnold's offensive capabilities can never be brought into question, his defensive vulnerability was once again exposed. The right-back struggled to keep up with Kvaratskhelia's pace. He failed to make up for his poor defending and on the offensive areas of the pitch.

Joe Gomez - 2/10:

Arguably, this was Joe Gomez's worst game in a Liverpool shirt. The centre-back was continuously getting bullied by Osimhen and was the major reason for Liverpool conceding two goals in the first half. A night to forget for him.

Virgil Van Dijk - 5/10:

Apart from conceding a penalty in the first half, Van Dijk could have done little to impact the game. The centre-back was dragged out of his position for the fourth goal.

Andy Robertson - 4/10:

Andy Robertson was constantly pushing up and down the pitch, but his hard work didn't seem to help the team. Robertson's poor set-piece deliveries of late should be a course of concern for Jurgen Klopp.

Fabinho - 5/10:

Stuck in midfield alone, Fabinho had no support and found it hard to compete with the likes of Anguissa, Lobotka, and Zielinski. The Brazilian couldn't cover space and dictate play from midfield.

James Milner - 2/10:

James Milner was arguably the worst player on the pitch. The veteran midfielder conceded a penalty and was eventually subbed off. A lackluster display from the start to the end.

Harvey Elliott - 5/10:

Harvey Elliott was trying to make things happen on the pitch with sheer determination. The teenager completed 85% of his passes, including 2 key passes.

Mohamed Salah - 4/10:

Mohamed Salah's worrying form in front of goal continues. The winger took a couple of shots but struggled to get the better of Napoli's sturdy defense. Salah was ineffective after being dragged too wide. 'The Pharoah' was subbed off in the second half.

Roberto Firmino - 5/10:

Roberto Firmino completed one interception- one more than six Liverpool players combined. The Brazilian found it hard to link the forward and midfield lines as Liverpool struggled for rhythm throughout the game.

Luis Diaz - 8.5/10 [Liverpool's MOTM]:

Liverpool's only bright spot, Luis Diaz found the bottom corner with a fantastic curler and almost added another goal with a thunderous header in the second half. The Colombian looked energetic and was the English club's only hope in the forward line. His sheer energy and aggression on the pitch was exemplary.

89.7% passing accuracy

100% tackles won

5 duels won

2 chances created

2 shots on target

1 goal



Substitutes:

Joel Matip - 7/10:

Joel Matip replaced Joe Gomez in the second half and installed a calm presence at the back by making crucial interceptions to stop Napoli's attacks in the second half. He was Liverpool's best defender.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10:

Liverpool instantly looked different when the Spaniard stepped on in the second half. Despite coming on at the 63' mark, Thiago won more ground duels (7) than the starting midfield trio of Fabinho, Milner, and Elliott (6) combined.

Diogo Jota - 4.5/10:

Diogo Jota replaced Salah and played through the right wing. He was ineffective and rarely put the Napoli backline under any pressure.

Darwin Nunez - 4/10:

Darwin Nunez found himself in the left-wing position instead of playing through the middle more often than not.

Arthur Melo - 6/10:

Arthur Melo was a stabilizing presence after debuting for The Reds in the second half, but it was already too late by then.

◉ 2-0 vs Napoli (2019/20)

◉ 0-2 vs Atalanta (2020/21)

◉ 4-1 vs Napoli (2022/23)



