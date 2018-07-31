Napoli President reveals why he allowed Sarri to leave

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri...

Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentis has revealed why he sacked Sarri and allowed the Italian to leave this summer. Chelsea bound Sarri was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

Chelsea earlier this month confirmed Maurizio Sarri as the man to replace PL winning coach Conte. The Partenopei appointed Ancelotti as the club's boss without sacking Sarri.

"I'm happy because Ancelloti promotes everything and everyone, " said Di Laurentis in an interview.

"Argument with Sarri? If you have players with 60 million clauses and you do not play them, you damage yourself and the team, you do not use the potential and end up being out of the cups because nobody wins two competitions with twelve - thirteen players. "

"I realised it was over with Sarri when he said to me: 'I don't know if I can do better with these players.' Sarri had entered the stage where the coach thinks high of himself. I have asked what he wanted to do this year until the last game, but I did not get an answer. "

"I noticed a certain ineducation in this silence, but I did not offend his genius and monothematic, I saw him play in one way. Lets see what he will do in England. "

It was quite clear from last season that Sarri is about to join Chelsea as their boss. Even Chelsea players knew who's going to be their next boss. Altogether all the parties involved benefitted except Conte. Chelsea got the manager and a fresh air they needed and Naples got one of the best managers of this generation. Sarri will surely be tested in a new league and it will be interesting to see how he performs as England is not everyone's cup of tea.