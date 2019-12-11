×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Napoli sack Carlo Ancelotti after rough start to season

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
11 Dec 2019, 05:31 IST

SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League
SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

SSC Napoli have sacked their head coach, Carlo Ancelotti. The decision comes in after Ancelotti claimed he will not resign and resolve his future after holding talks with club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.


Despite winning their Champions League game against Genk, the Italian club have decided to part ways with the 60-year-old owing to a turbulent start to the season. Napoli are having a dismal season as they are seventh on the Serie A points table with just 21 points out of 15 games. They trail the league leaders, Inter Milan by 17 points. The Italian club is facing problems off the field as well. There have been reports of disputes between the players and club president.

It is understood that Gennaro Gattuso is the leading candidate to take over the job from Ancelotti and is expected to sign for them in the coming hours. Meanwhile, Everton and Arsenal have been monitoring the Italian for a while now and the Merseyside club looks like the likeliest of destinations. But reports claim that the Gunners really appreciate Ancelotti and vie him as the perfect manager for future.

Also Read: Gennaro Gattuso emerges as the prime candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Arsenal Napoli Football Gennaro Gattuso Carlo Ancelotti
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 15
FT INT ROM
0 - 0
 Internazionale vs Roma
FT ATA HEL
3 - 2
 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona
FT UDI NAP
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Napoli
FT LAZ JUV
3 - 1
 Lazio vs Juventus
FT LEC GEN
2 - 2
 Lecce vs Genoa
FT SAS CAG
2 - 2
 Sassuolo vs Cagliari
FT SPA BRE
0 - 1
 SPAL vs Brescia
FT TOR FIO
2 - 1
 Torino vs Fiorentina
FT SAM PAR
0 - 1
 Sampdoria vs Parma
FT BOL MIL
2 - 3
 Bologna vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us