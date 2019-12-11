Napoli sack Carlo Ancelotti after rough start to season

Samyak Tripathi 11 Dec 2019, 05:31 IST

SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

SSC Napoli have sacked their head coach, Carlo Ancelotti. The decision comes in after Ancelotti claimed he will not resign and resolve his future after holding talks with club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 10, 2019

Despite winning their Champions League game against Genk, the Italian club have decided to part ways with the 60-year-old owing to a turbulent start to the season. Napoli are having a dismal season as they are seventh on the Serie A points table with just 21 points out of 15 games. They trail the league leaders, Inter Milan by 17 points. The Italian club is facing problems off the field as well. There have been reports of disputes between the players and club president.

It is understood that Gennaro Gattuso is the leading candidate to take over the job from Ancelotti and is expected to sign for them in the coming hours. Meanwhile, Everton and Arsenal have been monitoring the Italian for a while now and the Merseyside club looks like the likeliest of destinations. But reports claim that the Gunners really appreciate Ancelotti and vie him as the perfect manager for future.

