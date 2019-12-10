×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Gennaro Gattuso emerges as the prime candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
10 Dec 2019, 20:08 IST

Gennaro Gattuso and Carlo Ancelotti
Gennaro Gattuso and Carlo Ancelotti

Gennaro Gattuso, former AC Milan manager, is emerging as the prime candidate to take over as Napoli's coach should Carlo Ancelotti decide to leave I Partenopei, Sky Sports reports. The former Chelsea manager has been enduring a tough run of form this season, while news has also emerged of a rift between players and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. It is believed that the Serie A side are assessing their options at the moment, ahead of Napoli’s final UEFA Champions League group stage game against Genk on Tuesday. A defeat could even mean the end of the road for Ancelotti at the San Paolo Stadium.

Gattuso, who has actually played under Ancelotti at Milan, took charge of AC Milan as a manager at the end of 2017 and quit the Serie A side earlier this summer after his team missed out on a top-four finish by a whisker. He could be primed for a swift return to management and if selected, will have his work cut out for him. Ancelotti, on the other hand, could be headed to Goodison Park should be is sacked by Napoli. That job will mean a return to the Premier League for the Italian, where he has enjoyed a fair amount of success with Chelsea.

Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli are currently 7th in the Serie A, managing just 5 wins out of their 15 games so far and sit 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan. They are second in Group E in the UEFA Champions League and require a win on Tuesday to confirm qualification to the group stages, although a draw or even a defeat could also work depending on the outcome of the Liverpool and RB Salzburg game.

Also Read: Transfer News Round-up - 10th December 2019

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 AC Milan Football Napoli Football Sergej Milinković-Savić Carlo Ancelotti Napoli Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 15
FT INT ROM
0 - 0
 Internazionale vs Roma
FT ATA HEL
3 - 2
 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona
FT UDI NAP
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Napoli
FT LAZ JUV
3 - 1
 Lazio vs Juventus
FT LEC GEN
2 - 2
 Lecce vs Genoa
FT SAS CAG
2 - 2
 Sassuolo vs Cagliari
FT SPA BRE
0 - 1
 SPAL vs Brescia
FT TOR FIO
2 - 1
 Torino vs Fiorentina
FT SAM PAR
0 - 1
 Sampdoria vs Parma
FT BOL MIL
2 - 3
 Bologna vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us