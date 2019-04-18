×
Napoli v Arsenal Predicted Lineups - Europa League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Napoli and Arsenal Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
265   //    18 Apr 2019, 14:53 IST

Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg
Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

With the semifinalists of the UEFA Champions League now decided, the focus now shifts onto the UEFA Europa League.

Napoli will host Arsenal in the pick of the matches after the Gunners cruised past the Italians in the first leg of the encounter with goals from Aaron Ramsey and an own goal from Kalidou Kouilibaly settling the first leg in favor of Unai Emery's side.

Team News

Napoli


Raul Albiol is still out with injury
Raul Albiol is still out with injury

The hosts will be once again without their trusted central defender Raul Albiol, who is ruled out for the season after an operation on his knee. Amadou Diawara is another name that will be on the injury list.

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to start Arkadiusz Milik in place of Dries Mertens after the Belgian failed to make an impact in the first leg.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Raul Albiol, Amadou Diawara

Arsenal

Lucas Torreira has travelled with the squad despite bein injured
Lucas Torreira has travelled with the squad despite bein injured

Unai Emery is most likely to be without his trusted defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira, who was taken off in the match against Watford earlier in the week.

On loan Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez will also be unavailable due to injury while long-term absentees Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are still far away from regaining full fitness.

Sokratis is a sure starter for Gunners after missing the last match against Watford due to suspension. Alexandre Lacazette is another one who is sure to start after being rested against Watford.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Lucas Torreira (doubtful), Denis Suarez, Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck, Hector Bellerin

Predicted Lineups

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Milik

Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Cech; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Ozil; Lacazette



Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Napoli Football Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Carlo Ancelotti Unai Emery
Arsenal FC vs SC Napoli Predicted Lineups: Europa League Predicted Lineups and Arsenal, Napoli Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
