Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Match Preview, Team News, Probable Line-ups, Form Guide, Prediction

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
18   //    06 Nov 2018, 11:38 IST

The duo has been quite impressive for the French Champions, having already scored 20 goals already between them.
The duo has been quite impressive for the French Champions, having already scored 20 goals already between them.

Napoli will host Paris Saint Germain at the Stadio San Paolo in what could be one of the best matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The first meeting between both the sides ended with PSG earning a last-minute draw as Di Maria scored in injury time to end the match at Parc des Princes at 2-2.

The French league leaders are still undefeated in the league but are yet to reproduce their form in the European stage as they languish at third, 2 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The Italians, on the other hand, have enjoyed an impressive European campaign so far with a victory against Liverpool being the highlight of the campaign.

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Kickoff information

Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples

Live stream: SonyLIV

Date: 06 November 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Team News

Buffon could make his first Champions League appearance of the season.
Buffon could make his first Champions League appearance of the season.

Napoli is set to welcome Faouzi Ghoulam back into their first team fold almost a year after being injured.

PSG, on the other hand, will be without Dani Alves, Laywin Kurzawa and Colin Dagaba, while Edinson Cavani is doubtful.

Gianluigi Buffon could make his first Champions League appearance since receiving the marching orders last year against Real Madrid.

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Probable Line-ups

Napoli: Ospina, Rui, Koulibaly, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ruiz, Hamsik, Zielinski, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Paris Saint Germain: Buffon, Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat, Verratti, Rabiot, Draxler, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Form Guide

The last 5 official matches:

Napoli: W-D-D-W-W

Paris Saint Germain: W-W-D-W-W

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Head to Head

Napoli: 0

Paris Saint Germain: 1 win

Draw: 2 draws

Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Prediction

On the paper, Paris Saint Germain seems to have the bigger stars and the game changers in their team, but Carlo Ancelotti is a veteran of European competitions, and will have many a trick up his sleeve to yet again produce a shock in the group.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Paris Saint Germain

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Napoli Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Thomas Tuchel Carlo Ancelotti
Varun Nair
ANALYST
