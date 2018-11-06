Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Match Preview, Team News, Probable Line-ups, Form Guide, Prediction
Napoli will host Paris Saint Germain at the Stadio San Paolo in what could be one of the best matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The first meeting between both the sides ended with PSG earning a last-minute draw as Di Maria scored in injury time to end the match at Parc des Princes at 2-2.
The French league leaders are still undefeated in the league but are yet to reproduce their form in the European stage as they languish at third, 2 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
The Italians, on the other hand, have enjoyed an impressive European campaign so far with a victory against Liverpool being the highlight of the campaign.
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Kickoff information
Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples
Live stream: SonyLIV
Date: 06 November 2018
Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Team News
Napoli is set to welcome Faouzi Ghoulam back into their first team fold almost a year after being injured.
PSG, on the other hand, will be without Dani Alves, Laywin Kurzawa and Colin Dagaba, while Edinson Cavani is doubtful.
Gianluigi Buffon could make his first Champions League appearance since receiving the marching orders last year against Real Madrid.
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Probable Line-ups
Napoli: Ospina, Rui, Koulibaly, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ruiz, Hamsik, Zielinski, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne
Paris Saint Germain: Buffon, Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat, Verratti, Rabiot, Draxler, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Form Guide
The last 5 official matches:
Napoli: W-D-D-W-W
Paris Saint Germain: W-W-D-W-W
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Head to Head
Napoli: 0
Paris Saint Germain: 1 win
Draw: 2 draws
Napoli v Paris Saint Germain: Prediction
On the paper, Paris Saint Germain seems to have the bigger stars and the game changers in their team, but Carlo Ancelotti is a veteran of European competitions, and will have many a trick up his sleeve to yet again produce a shock in the group.
Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Paris Saint Germain