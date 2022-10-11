Napoli vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Alfred Schreuder's Ajax lock horns with an in-form Napoli outfit at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

Napoli vs Ajax Preview

Ajax are currently in second place in the Eredivisie standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side defeated FC Volendam by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The Neapolitans eased past Cremonese by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Napoli vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good record against Ajax and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ajax's one victory.

Napoli have won the only home game that they have played against Ajax in European competitions, beating them by a 1-0 margin in 1969.

Ajax slumped to a 6-1 defeat against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League last week - their heaviest defeat in the history of the competition.

Napoli could secure progression to the knock-out stages with a victory in this fixture - the fourth time they will have done so in their last seven appearances in the competition.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have faced three different teams during this run.

Napoli could become the fourth Italian team after Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan to record 10 consecutive home victories in the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli vs Ajax Prediction

Napoli have been in excellent form so far this season and could potentially win silverware in the coming weeks. The hosts have managed their transition brilliantly and are the favourites to top their group.

Ajax have suffered a discernible slump in form this season and have several issues to address at the moment. Napoli are currently the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Ajax

Napoli vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

