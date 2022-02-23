Napoli vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns to action in midweek as Napoli play host to Barcelona in the second leg of their playoff round clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

Piotr Zieliński and Ferran Toress scored for either side as the first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate, meaning this tie is pretty much still wide open.

Barcelona were guilty of a lethargic display at the attacking end of the pitch as they failed to convert several clear-cut chances before settling for a 1-1 draw with Napoli in last week’s first-leg tie.

Napoli were then involved in a share of the spoils for the third game running in their subsequent outing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari in Serie A.

The Italian outfit, who are third in the league table, are unbeaten in each of their last six games, claiming three wins and three draws.

Meanwhile, Barcelona responded emphatically to their first-leg draw as they claimed a 4-1 win over Valencia in La Liga last time out.

The Catalan giants now head into Thursday’s game unbeaten in each of their last five games in all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

They will now look to build on their win over Valencia as they seek their first-ever Europa League title.

Napoli vs Barcelona Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Barcelona boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Napoli have managed one win in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Napoli Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

Barcelona Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Napoli vs Barcelona Team News

Napoli

Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne, Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are all recuperating from injuries and out of contention for Napoli.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Kevin Malcuit are both doubts for Thursday’s game after coming off with injuries last time out.

Injured: Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Lorenzo Insigne

Doubtful: Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: None

Barcelona

The Catalan giants will take to the pitch without Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay both recently returned to training and could make their return to the starting XI.

Injured: Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alex Meret; Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juan Jesus; Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Eliot Elmas; Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Ter Stegen; Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Napoli vs Barcelona Prediction

Looking at the number of quality players on both sides, it should be a thrilling and nerve-racking contest on Thursday.

Barcelona head into the game off the back of a dominant display against Valencia and we predict they will build on that performance and claim a narrow win over the Italians.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Barcelona

