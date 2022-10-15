Napoli vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Napoli will welcome Bologna to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have got off to a flying start in the 2022-23 campaign and are undefeated across all competitions. They overcame Cremonese 4-1 in their previous outing, extending their winning run in Serie A to five games. With a 4-2 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League, they are now on a nine-game winning run across all competitions.

Bologna have just one win to their name this season and are winless in their last three league outings. They avoided defeat in their previous outing as they held last-placed Sampdoria to a 1-1 draw at home.

Napoli are two points clear at the top of the table, while Bologna are struggling in 17th place.

Napoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 146 times across all competitions. Napoli have been the better side against their Emilia-Romagna-based rivals with 59 wins to their name. Bologna have managed to defeat the hosts 47 times while 40 games have ended in draws.

Napoli are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

The last 10 games at Sunday's venue have produced conclusive results, with three wins for Bologna and seven games going the hosts' way. These games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Napoli have won 11 of their last 13 matches in Serie A while Bologna have failed to win 13 of their last 14 away games in the competition.

Napoli have scored at least 3 goals in 7 of their last 8 home matches against Bologna in all competitions.

Bologna have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 4 away matches in the competition.

The Partenopei have the best-attacking record in Serie A, scoring 22 goals while Bologna have the third-worst attacking record in the competition, scoring eight goals in nine games.

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction

The hosts have been in terrific form this season and are clear favorites at home. They have scored 17 goals in their last four games across all competitions and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing here.

The goals have dried up for the Rossoblù recently as they have just two goals in their last four Serie A games. They also have a poor away record and if history is any indication, the hosts should be able to secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Bologna

Napoli vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist anytime - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes