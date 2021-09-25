Napoli vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli are back in action with another important Serie A fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Cagliari on Sunday. Napoli have been impressive this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Cagliari are in 19th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The Sicilian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Empoli earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are at the top of the league table. The Neapolitans have won all their league games so far and thrashed Sampdoria by a 4-0 margin in their previous game.

Napoli vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 17 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed four victories against Napoli and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Napoli squandered several opportunities on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-L-D

Napoli vs Cagliari Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, and Faouzi Ghoulam are injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Diego Demme and Alex Meret are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: Diego Demme, Alex Meret

Suspended: None

Cagliari need to win this game

Cagliari

Cagliari have a few injuries to account for with Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Leonardo Pavoletti ruled out at the moment. Diego Godin and Kevin Strootman have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Diego Godin, Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Dalbert, Kevin Strootman, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction

Napoli have been impressive in the Serie A this year and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Osimhen and Insigne can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this week.

Cagliari are perfectly capable of punching above their weight but will need to work hard to stand a chance in this match. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Cagliari

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi