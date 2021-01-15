Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Napoli are set to welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Napoli come into this game after recording a 2-1 win over Luca Gotti's Udinese last Sunday in their most recent Serie A game.

Goals from captain Lorenzo Insigne and France international Tiemoue Bakayoko ensured victory for Gennaro Gattuso's side. Italian striker Kevin Lasagna scored the consolation goal for Udinese.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat Eusebio Di Francesco's Cagliari 1-0 last Sunday in their last Serie A game.

A second-half goal from young Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic sealed the deal for Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost six and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other nearly a year ago in Serie A, with Fiorentina beating Napoli 2-0. Goals from winger Federico Chiesa, now at Juventus, and Serbian attacker Dusan Vlahovic secured the win for La Viola.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-D-L

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-W-D

Napoli vs Fiorentina Team News

Napoli

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso will be unable to call upon the services of young Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

There are doubts over the availability of Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas and French full-back Kevin Malcuit. Right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kostas Manolas, Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Unavailable: Victor Osimhen

📌 | The Covid-19 test taken by Victor #Osimhen this morning has come back positive. He'll be tested again over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/WuqQetzwcM — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 14, 2021

Fiorentina

Fiorentina could be without former Bayern Munich star and France international Franck Ribery, who is nursing an injury and may not be fully recovered.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Franck Ribery

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Igor, Martin Caceres, Sofyan Amrabat, Erick Pulgar, Cristiano Biraghi, Jose Callejon, Giacomo Bonaventura, Dusan Vlahovic

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Napoli are sixth in the league table, three points behind third-placed Roma with a game in hand. Belgian attacker Dries Mertens continues to be important, while the likes of Fabian Ruiz and Hirving Lozano have done well.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. Their win over Juventus a few weeks ago was an important result. La Viola have since beaten Cagliari and drawn against Bologna.

Fiorentina seem to have found some form at an important time, while Napoli have done well so far. We expect Gattuso's side to beat Fiorentina.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Fiorentina

