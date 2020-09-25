Napoli vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Napoli are set to host Genoa at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Parma last Sunday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Second-half goals from Belgium international Dries Mertens and forward Lorenzo Insigne secured a win for Gennaro Gattuso's men.

Genoa, on the other hand, thrashed Crotone 4-1 on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in their first league game of the season. Goals from Italy international Mattia Destro, veteran forward Goran Pandev, defender Davide Zappacosta and Croatia international Marko Pjaca secured victory for Rolando Maran's side.

Former Newcastle United and AS Monaco forward Emmanuel Riviere scored the consolation goal for Crotone.

Napoli vs Genoa Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost six and drawn eight.

Their most recent match was in July, which Napoli won 2-1. Dries Mertens and Mexican forward Hirving Lozano scored to ensure victory for their side. Centre-back Edoardo Goldaniga scored the goal for Genoa.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W

Genoa form guide in Serie A: W

Napoli vs Genoa Team News

Napoli have no known injury issues, and manager Gennaro Gattuso is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Genoa have no known injury worries. Manager Rolando Maran looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

🔴🔵 Squadra subito al lavoro tra sorrisi e tanta determinazione. pic.twitter.com/Ch9c0iFb4u — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) September 21, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Genoa Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Davide Biraschi, Paolo Ghiglione, Lukas Lerager, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta, Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

Napoli have looked good under manager Gennaro Gattuso, and have made some fine signings. Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and striker Arkadiusz Milik's future may be up in the air, but the arrival of Victor Osimhen and Amir Rrahmani looks like a step in the right direction.

Genoa, on the other hand, have the likes of Croatia international Milan Badelj and forward Mattia Destro in their squad. After an impressive performance against Crotone, Maran's men will be looking forward to this challenge.

Napoli have a better squad on paper, and Genoa barely escaped relegation last season. Gattuso's side should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Genoa

