Napoli vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli are back in action with another important Serie A fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Hellas Verona at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. Napoli have been impressive so far this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hellas Verona are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight this year. The away side stunned Juventus with a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Neapolitans have AC Milan hot on their heels and will need all three points this weekend.

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed three victories against Napoli and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Italian outfits took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Napoli squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-W

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-L-W

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Stanislav Lobotka, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen, and Fabian Ruiz are injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off against Salernitana last weekend and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Stanislav Lobotka, Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kalidou Koulibaly

Verona will face a tough test against Napoli

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta and Ivan Ilic are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Marco Faraoni has recovered from his knock and will be able to play his part against Napoli.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta, Ivan Ilic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme; Matteo Politano, Eljif Elmas, Andrea Petagna

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Pawel Dawidowicz; Marco Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Napoli have exceeded expectations in the Serie A this season and will be intent on winning the league title in the coming months. The hosts have several injuries to account for at the moment and will need to dig deep against Hellas Verona this weekend.

Giovanni Simeone has been exceptional for Hellas Verona over the past month and could trouble the Napoli defence in this fixture. Napoli are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Hellas Verona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi