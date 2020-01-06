Napoli vs Inter Milan: Combined XI | Serie A 2019-20

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Napoli vs Inter Milan could be a feisty affair

Serie A's return to action following Christmas break hasn't produced any fireworks yet, but Napoli and Inter Milan could change that when they lock horns tonight.

Antonio Conte's side are beaming with confidence at the top of the table, but haven't beaten any of the proverbial 'big teams' yet. Napoli, on the other hand, are struggling for form despite a change of stewardship.

With six draws and five defeats already, the Neapolitans face a real prospect of missing out on a Champions League spot. Carlo Ancelotti may be long gone, but his successor Gennaro Gattuso is the one who has to sort out the mess. He did oversee a win in his last game against Sassuolo, thanks to a fortuitous own goal.

Conte so far has made a big impression at the San Siro, having breathed new life into Inter with a silky and attractive attacking approach that has turned this team into a genuine title contender. However, questions remain over Inter's results in big games.

They've lost to Juventus and drew to AS Roma, whilst also losing in both legs to Barcelona in the Champions League, and even blowing up a 2-goal lead to Borussia Dortmund.

If Inter want to cement their status as firm favourites for the title, then a win here would go some distance in helping their cause.

Here's how a combined XI made up of players from Napoli and Inter would look like.

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Inter's ever-reliable captain needs to step up once again in an important clash

Seasons come and go, but Handanovic is still the undisputed No.1 in goal for Inter like he's been all through these years. And at 35, continues to be as impressive as ever too.

Advertisement

The evergreen Slovenian has registered seven cleansheets from 17 appearances - the most by any goalkeeper in the league so far and conceded only seven times. His heroics have also seen him average 2.5 saves per game.

The perpetually underrated Handanovic has come to Inter's rescue on multiple occasions in the past, and this season has been no different. Even though Napoli are struggling in attack, his interventions will be crucial in eking out a vital victory.

1 / 5 NEXT