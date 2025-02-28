Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A features a massive clash between two of its best teams this weekend as Inter Milan take on Napoli in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri defeated Lazio by a 2-0 margin in the Coppa Italia in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Como last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a slight edge over Napoli and have won 16 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 15 victories.

Napoli have won only one of the 11 matches that they have played against Inter Milan in Serie A since 2020 - the lowest number of victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Inter Milan have lost only one of their last five matches away from home against Napoli in Serie A and could win consecutive such games against them in the competition for the first time since 1997.

Napoli have failed to win their last four matches in Serie A.

Inter Milan will start the week as league leaders in Serie A for only the second time this season.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Napoli are in the midst of a disconcerting slump at the moment and will need to be at their best in what is set to be a decisive battle in the context of the title race. The hosts have good players in their ranks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Inter Milan can be lethal on their day and have clawed their way back to the top of the league table. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Napoli

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

