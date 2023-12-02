Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Preview

Napoli are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional on the domestic front this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a 3-3 draw by Benfica in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a slight edge over Inter Milan and have won 14 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 13 victories.

Inter Milan have won five of their last eight matches against Napoli in the Serie A but did lose their most recent such encounter by a 3-1 margin in May this year.

Inter Milan are winless in 16 of their 17 matches away from home against Napoli in the Serie A since the turn of the century - their lowest such win percentage against a single opponent in the top flight.

Inter Milan have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches against Napoli in the Serie A - their longest such run against the Neapolitans in the competition since 1957.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on cementing their place at the top of the league table. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have been impressive for the Nerazzurri and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Napoli can be unstoppable on their day but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. Inter Milan are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-3 Inter Milan

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes