Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Napoli will face Inter Milan at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana final.

The Azzurri have failed to impress in Serie A this season, with Monday's game marking their best chance of clinching silverware. They beat Fiorentina 3-0 in the semifinals of the tournament on Thursday, with Giovanni Simeone opening the scoring midway through the first half before Alessio Zerbin came off the bench to score a late brace and seal the win for Walter Mazzarri's men.

Napoli are two-time winners of the cup tournament, lifting the trophy in 1990 and 2014 and will be looking to add a third next week.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have enjoyed an overall brilliant campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum into the cup final on Monday. They beat Lazio 3-0 in their last match with Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi getting on the scoresheet in an utterly dominant performance from the Nerazzurri.

La Beneamata are the current holders of the Supercoppa Italiana after beating rivals AC Milan 3-0 in the final at the King Fahd International Stadium last January.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 171 meetings between the two teams. Napoli have won 50 of those games while Inter have won 77 times. There have been 44 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in December which Inter won 3-0.

The Nerazzurri have lost just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The Azzurri are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

Inter are the highest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 49.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Napoli are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They have, however, lost their last four games on foreign grounds by an aggregate scoreline of 10-2 and could struggle here.

Inter have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. They have been the better side in this fixture in recent times and should win this one.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Inter Milan

Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Napoli's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)