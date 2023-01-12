Napoli vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side at the Stadio San Paolo on Friday.

Napoli vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have grown in stature so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Udinese to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are in excellent form at the moment. The Neapolitan outfit defeated Sampdoria by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Official SSC Napoli @en_sscnapoli



#ForzaNapoliSempre #Spalletti : "People who use violence have no place at football stadiums. Sport is for children, women and families who make sacrifices to be able to take part in the event" 🗣 #Spalletti: "People who use violence have no place at football stadiums. Sport is for children, women and families who make sacrifices to be able to take part in the event"💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre https://t.co/5EtUAXJBH8

Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good record against Napoli and have won 79 out of the 170 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 42 victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last two matches against Juventus in the Serie A - their longest such streak in the competition since 2011.

Juventus have conceded 224 goals against Napoli in the Serie A - more than they have against any other team in the history of the competition.

This is only the fourth time Juventus are facing Napoli while being seven points behind them in the league table - the Bianconeri are unbeaten on the previous three occasions.

Napoli have won their last three home games against Juventus in the Serie A and could potentially achieve four such victories in a row for only the second time in their history.

Napoli vs Juventus Prediction

Napoli have been virtually unstoppable at their best this season and are one of the most prolific sides in Europe. The Neapolitans are the favourites to win the league title and could secure a pivotal victory this week.

Juventus have become a formidable force under Massimiliano Allegri but will be up against a lethal team on Friday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Juventus

Napoli vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes