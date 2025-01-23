Napoli vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

Italian football is back in action with a massive encounter between two of Serie A's biggest teams this weekend as Juventus lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Neapolitan outfit edged Atalanta to an important 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against Napoli and have won 84 out of the 182 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 44 victories.

Napoli have lost a total of 71 matches at the hands of Juventus in Serie A - the highest number of defeats they have suffered against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Napoli have won six of their last 10 matches against Juventus in Serie A since 2020 - at least two more victories than any other team has managed against the Bianconeri in the competition during this period.

Napoli have won each of their last five matches at home against Juventus in Serie A - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Napoli vs Juventus Prediction

Napoli have come into their own yet again this season and made a massive statement of intent against Atalanta to secure the top spot in the title race last week. The hosts have an excellent recent record in this fixture and will look to extend their run on Saturday.

Juventus have flattered to deceive this season but will back themselves ahead of this fixture. Napoli are in better form at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Juventus

Napoli vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

