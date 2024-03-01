Napoli vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive under Massimiliano Allegri this season. The Bianconeri edged Frosinone to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Neapolitan outfit thrashed Sassuolo by a comprehensive 6-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive historical record against Napoli and have won 87 out of the 188 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 43 victories.

Juventus won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin last year and could complete a Serie A double over Napoli for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The last 11 matches between Napoli and Juventus have witnessed five victories apiece for the two teams and one draw, with Napoli outscoring the Bianconeri with 18 goals to their name.

Napoli have won each of their last four matches at home against Juventus in the Serie A and could set a club record in this regard with another victory this weekend.

Napoli won their previous game in the Serie A by a 6-1 margin and could secure consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since September last year.

Juventus have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches in the Serie A.

Napoli vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri this season but remain well behind Inter Milan in the title race. The Bianconeri have struggled in this fixture in recent years and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli have an impressive squad at their disposal and showed glimpses of their potential against Sassuolo last week. Juventus have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Napoli 0-1 Juventus

Napoli vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

