Napoli vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli entertain Juventus at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as Serie A action resumes after the international break.

The hosts have kicked off their 2021-22 campaign on a winning note and have recorded back-to-back wins in Serie A.

Juventus, on the other hand, have struggled to get positive results and after a 2-2 draw with Udinese in their season opener, lost 1-0 to Empoli at home in the first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Manchester United.

Due to the recently concluded World Cup qualifying fixtures, both teams might be without some of their key players for this game.

Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head

There have been 176 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, Juventus have the upper hand in this fixture with 84 wins to their name. Napoli have recorded 43 wins against the Turin giants while 49 games have ended in draws.

The two sides have been evenly matched in their recent encounters, with five wins for the hosts, six wins for Juventus and a single stalemate in their last 13 meetings.

They last squared off at Allianz Stadium in April, with goals from Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala giving Juventus a 2-1 win.

Napoli form guide (Serie A): W-W

Juventus form guide (Serie A): L-D

Napoli vs Juventus Team News

Napoli

Alex Meret, Diego Demme, Faouzi Ghoulam and Stanislav Lobotka are carrying injuries at the moment while Antonio Cioffi is a doubt for this fixture. Victor Osimhen’s two-game suspension has been reduced to one game and, having already sat out the game against Genoa, he will be available for this crucial game.

David Ospina will be starting in goal with just one day of rest following his spell with Colombia during the international break. Andre-Frank Anguissa could make his debut here. Hirving Lozano did not travel to Mexico and should be available for this game.

Injured: Alex Meret, Diego Demme, Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: Antonio Cioffi

Suspended: None

Juventus

Federico Chiesa returned from the international break with an injury and will miss the trip to Naples. Paulo Dybala, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur and Juan Cuadrado are doubts as they will only land in Italy from international duty late on Friday and might not be fully match-fit for Saturday's game.

Kaio Jorge and Arthur remain sidelined due to injuries while Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Aaron Ramsey are doubts for the game.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Arthur

Doubtful: Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Juventus Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marco Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Andre-Frank Anguissa, Eljif Elmas; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Juventus FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojceich Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci; Mattia De Sciglio, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Luca Pellegrini, Federico Bernadeschi; Alvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski.

Napoli vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus are likely to be without the services of their South American stars and the absence of Paulo Dybala will be a tough blow for the visiting side, who are already struggling for form.

We expect Napoli to come out victorious as they look to be in good touch at the moment and have home advantage.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Juventus

