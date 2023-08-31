Napoli vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The Serie A is returns with another round of matches this weekend as Napoli lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

Napoli vs Lazio Preview

Napoli are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit eased past Sassuolo by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Lazio and have won 21 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 11 victories.

The last 13 matches between the two teams have witnessed 10 victories for Napoli and three wins for Lazio - the previous draw between the two teams took place in November 2016.

Lazio won their previous match away from home against Napoli in the Serie A by a 1-0 margin, ending a run of five consecutive victories at home for the Neapolitan side.

Napoli have won their first three games of the season in two of their last three Serie A campaigns but were unable to achieve the feat last season.

Lazio have lost their first two games of the season in the Serie A and have never started a top-flight campaign with three consecutive defeats in their history.

Napoli vs Lazio Prediction

Napoli have a brilliant squad at their disposal and were at their exhilarating best in the Serie A last season. Victor Osimhen has been exceptional for his side over the past year and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Lazio have endured a subpar start to their season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Lazio

Napoli vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes