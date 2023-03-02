Napoli vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2023

League leaders Napoli will welcome fourth-placed Lazio to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Friday.

The hosts extended their winning run in Serie A to eight games last Saturday as an own goal from Ardian Ismajli and Victor Osimhen's 28th-minute strike helped them record a 2-0 away win over Empoli.

They were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute following a straight red card to Mário Rui but managed to hold on to the clean sheet. They have opened up an 18-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

Lazio have seen an upturn in their recent games and have recorded back-to-back wins in Serie A after a three-game winless run. Their last six games have been low-scoring affairs and in their previous outing, an 80th-minute goal from Luis Alberto was enough to help them record a 1-0 home win over Sampdoria.

Napoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 162 times in all competitions since 1927. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 63 wins. The visitors have been able to get the better of their southern rivals 49 times and 50 games have ended in draws.

Napoli have won their last four games against the capital club, each producing over 2.5 goals.

Napoli are on an eight-game winning streak in Serie A, scoring at least two goals in each of these wins.

Napoli are unbeaten at home in Serie A this season, dropping points in just one of the 11 games.

Napoli have kept clean sheets in six of their nine league games in 2023 while Lazio have kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Serie A this term conceding 15 goals in 24 games while the visitors have the second-best record, conceding 19 goals.

Napoli vs Lazio Prediction

The Partenopei have enjoyed an impressive run in their recent games, with their last three games ending with a scoreline of 2-0. They have enjoyed a solid run in home games against the visitors, suffering just one defeat at home since 2015.

Luciano Spalletti has an excellent record against Maurizio Sarri, suffering just one defeat in eight games, and will be looking to avoid defeat.

The Biancocelesti have kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions but are unlikely to manage a shutout against the in-form hosts.

Considering Napoli's current form and impressive home record against Lazio, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Lazio

Napoli vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score or assist any time - Yes

