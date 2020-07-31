Napoli vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Lazio will travel to the San Paolo Stadium to take on Napoli in the final game week of the Serie A season with a chance to finish 2nd on the table. At the same time, 2nd placed Inter Milan will take on 3rd placed Atlanta, who are tied on 78 points with Lazio and should that game end in a draw, then Lazio will finish runners-up if they can secure a win on Saturday night.

Napoli have nothing at stake as the outcome of the match will not affect their place on the table after a largely forgettable season. But they will be motivated to find some momentum before heading to the Camp Nou with all to play for in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Barcelona.

Napoli are on a disappointing run of form having lost 2 of their last 3 games and Gennaro Gattuso will be hoping that his team can put on a show on the last day of the league season.

Napoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head

SSC Napoli v SS Lazio - Serie A

Napoli and Lazio have met each other 31 times till date. The fixture has been largely favourable to Napoli with the Partenopei winning 15 times. Lazio have won 8 of these encounters and 8 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams met was in the Coppa Italia and Napoli won the game 1-0.

Napoli form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Lazio form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Napoli vs Lazio Team News

Kostas Manolas and Fernando Llorente continue to be sidelined for Napoli and will not be available for the game. Dries Mertens will return from suspension after missing the last game against Inter Milan.

Injured: Kostas Manolas, Fernando Llorente

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Lazio, Lucas Leiva, Senad Lulic and Stefan Radu remain sidelined due to injuries. There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors.

Joaquin Correa is expected to be partnered upfront with Ciro Immobile who is now on 35 league goals for the season and looking to equal or beat Higuain's record of 36 league goals in a single Serie A season.

Injured: Lucas Leiva, Senad Lulic and Sefan Radu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Lazio Predicted Lineups

Napoli predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina, Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski, Politano, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

- Became the 1st Italian player to score 35 Serie A goals



- About to be the only player from Serie A to win the golden boot in the last 13 yrs



- Helped Lazio to qualify for UCL for the first time in 13yrs



- Scored 46% of Lazio goals



Can't wait for him to get robbed off POTY😥 pic.twitter.com/XmFHDEsaj0 — Dante🌟 (@FCBDante) July 29, 2020

Lazio predicted XI (3-5-2): Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Alberto, Jony, Correa and Ciro Immobile.

Napoli vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio are in a three-horse race for the second place on the table with Inter Milan and Atlanta, and they are in much better form compared to the hosts. We expect Lazio to get the better of Napoli on Saturday.

Prediction: Napoli 2 - 4 Lazio