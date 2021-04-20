Napoli vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of important matches this week as Lazio take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Napoli are in fifth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and will have to work hard to secure a place in the top four this season. The Neapolitans played out a 1-1 draw against league-leaders Inter Milan in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Lazio have been in exceptional form over the past month and are currently in sixth place in the league table. The Biancocelesti defeated Benevento over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Lazio and have won seven out of 10 matches played between the two sides. Lazio have managed only two victories against Napoli and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Lazio. Napoli struggled to make a mark on the day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-W-W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Napoli vs Lazio Team News

Napoli have a few injury concerns

Napoli

Faouzi Ghoulam and David Ospina are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Lazio this week. Hirving Lozano is suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Faouzi Ghoulam, David Ospina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hirving Lozano

Lazio have been excellent this year

Lazio

Felipe Caicedo picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this game. Danilo Cataldi and Luiz Felipe are recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable against Napoli.

Injured: Danilo Cataldi, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Felipe Caicedo

Napoli vs Lazio Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Napoli vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have found their feet in the Serie A in recent weeks and have five league victories on the trot. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this year.

Napoli have held their ground against some of Italy's best teams in recent weeks and will want to make their mark on this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Lazio

