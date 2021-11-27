Napoli vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A features a clash between two Italian powerhouses this weekend as Napoli lock horns with Lazio at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio are in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a slow start to the season. The Biancocelesti suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The hosts slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Inter Milan last weekend and have a point to prove in this match.

Napoli vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Lazio and have won 17 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Lazio have managed nine victories against Napoli and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous game between the two Serie A outfits took place in April this year and ended in a 5-2 victory for Napoli. Lazio were thoroughly outplayed on the day and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-W-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-W-L

Napoli vs Lazio Team News

Napoli

Adam Ounas, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kevin Malcuit, and Victor Osimhen are injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Lorenzo Insigne is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Adam Ounas, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kevin Malcuit, Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano

Doubtful: Lorenzo Insigne

Suspended: None

Lazio

Adam Marusic is unavailable at the moment and will not be included in the squad this weekend. Lazio have a point to prove and will have to name their best team to win this game.

Injured: Adam Marusic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Lazio Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas, Andrea Petagna

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Napoli vs Lazio Prediction

Napoli suffered the first defeat of their Serie A campaign last weekend and will look to bounce back in this match. The Neapolitans have a formidable squad and can pack a punch on their day.

Lazio have shown steady improvements in recent weeks but will need to work hard to finish in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Lazio

