Napoli vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Napoli will lock horns against Lecce at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Wednesday.

Both sides played out draws in their previous league outings, with the home team being held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina and Lecce playing out a 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Napoli retained pole position in the league table thanks to their superior goal difference as six sides are tied on seven points from their first three league games.

Lecce managed to avoid a loss for the third game running and will be looking to build upon that performance on their trip to Naples.

Napoli vs Lecce Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 33 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have a better record against their eastern rivals with 14 wins to their name. Lecce have picked up seven wins while 12 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2019-20 season, with each side picking up an away win. The last six meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results with four wins for Napoli and two games going the Salentini's way. All but one game in that period saw over 2.5 goals.

Napoli form guide (all competitions): D-W-W

Lecce form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L

Napoli vs Lecce Team News

Napoli

Diego Demme is sidelined with a foot injury and is only expected to be back in the squad next month. Adam Ounas has a thigh issue and will be evaluated before kick-off and his involvement remains doubtful here.

Injured: Diego Demme

Doubtful: Adam Ounas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lecce

Kastriot Dermaku, Joel Voelkerling Persson and Yıldırım Mert Çetin are confirmed absentees for the trip to Naples. Federico Brancolini displayed flu-like symptoms and will face a late fitness test. Samuel Umtiti was on the bench last time around and might get the nod to start in this crucial fixture.

Injured: Mert Cetin, Kastriot Dermaku, Joel Voelkerling Persson

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Federico Brancolini

Unavailable: None

Napoli vs Lecce Predicted XIs

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka; Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Victor Osimhen

Lecce (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Alexis Blin, Federico Baschirotto, Antonio Gallo; Kristijan Bistrovic, Morten Hjulmand, Kristoffer Askildsen; Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Ceesay, Federico Di Francesco

Napoli vs Lecce Prediction

I Partenopei have the best attacking record in the league at the moment, scoring nine goals in just two games, with their previous outing ending in a goalless draw. At home, they are expected to find their shooting boots again and should be able to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Lecce

