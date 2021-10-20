Napoli vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns this midweek and will see Napoli host Legia Warsaw in Group C on Thursday.

Napoli began their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw away at Leicester City. Victor Osimhen scored a second-half brace to complete a comeback for the visitors. Napoli then lost 3-2 at home to Spartak Moscow in their next game after Mario Rui was sent off at the half-hour mark.

Napoli are therefore winless on the European stage this season and sit third in the group with just one point. They will be looking to pick up their first win when they face Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, have begun their Europa League run in superb fashion as they have won both their games. They beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in their first game before beating Leicester City by the same scoreline in their next encounter.

Legia Warsaw sit at the top of the group with six points. They will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they travel to Italy this week in hopes of advancing in the competition.

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Napoli and Legia Warsaw in the past. Both meetings came in the group stage of the Europa League during the 2015-16 season. Napoli won both games, with the most recent being a 5-2 victory on home turf in December 2015.

Napoli Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-D

Legia Warsaw Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-W

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw Team News

Napoli

Adam Ounas and Kevin Malcuit are both out injured and will not play on Thursday. Mario Rui was sent off in Napoli's last Europa clash and is suspended.

Injured: Adam Ounas, Kevin Malcuit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mario Rui

Legia Warsaw

Bartosz Kapustka and Artur Boruc are both set to miss out on the game against Napoli due to injuries. The duo are the only absentees from the game.

Injured: Bartosz Kapustka, Artur Boruc

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kacper Tobiasz; Artur Jędrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Maik Nawrocki, Filip Mladenović; Bartosz Slisz, Igor Kharatin, André Martins; Lirim Kastrati, Mahir Emreli, Josue

Napoli vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Napoli may not have hit their stride on the European stage this season but they have been impeccable in their domestic duties so far. They have won all eight of their league games and will be looking to carry their good form into the Europa League.

Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, have won both of their Europa League games but have performed poorly in their league assignments so far. We expect the Polish club to fall to defeat in Italy on Thursday.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Legia Warsaw

