Napoli vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Napoli and Leicester City will face off on Thursday in the final round of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

The Naples club have been rather inconsistent on the European stage this season. After drawing against Leicester in their first game and losing to Spartak Moscow in their next game, they picked up back-to-back victories over Legia Warsaw. They, however, slumped back to defeat against Spartak Moscow in their last game.

Napoli sit third in the group with seven points from five games. They can qualify for the first knockout round with a win on Thursday.

Leicester City went without a win in their first two games as they drew to Napoli and lost 1-0 to Legia Warsaw. However, they picked up a win and a draw against Spartak Moscow before beating Legia Warsaw 3-1 last time out.

Leicester City sit top of the group with eight points. A win on Thursday would guarantee them a place in the knockout round and also top spot in the group.

Napoli vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Napoli and Leicester City. The game, which was played back in September, ended 2-2. A brace from Victor Oshimen saw Napoli pick up one point after going two goals behind.

Napoli Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-W-W-L-D

Leicester City Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-D-W-L-D

Napoli vs Leicester City Team News

Napoli

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly are all injured and will miss Thursday's game. Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz both missed Napoli's last game as they carried knocks and their involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly

Doubtful: Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Nampalys Mendy are all injured and are not expected to play against Napoli. Youri Tielemans continues his recovery from injury and may not be available for selection.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Nampalys Mendy

Doubtful: Youri Tielemans

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Ospina; Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Kelvin Malcuit, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Mario Rui; Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare; Ademola Lookman, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Napoli vs Leicester City Prediction

Napoli go into the game on Thursday with a clear mandate; they cannot afford to lose. A draw could see them go to the Conference League, while a win would see them advance in the competition.

Leicester City will top the group with a win. A draw or a loss could still see them advance, although via the playoffs depending on the result in the game between Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow.

Both teams, however, are not in the best of form ahead of their meeting. The hosts have won one of their last six games while the visitors have won just two of their last eight. The points should be shared on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Leicester City

Edited by Peter P