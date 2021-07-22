Napoli vs Pro Vercelli prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Napoli are back in pre-season action against Pro Vercelli on Saturday. The friendly encounter will take place at the Dimaro Folgarida, where the team have continued to train since a massive win in their first friendly game of the pre-season.

Napoli thrashed local side Bassa Anaunia 12-0 on Sunday, with striker Victor Osimhen scoring four goals in the first half itself. It was a strong performance in new manager Luciano Spalletti's first game in charge.

Pro Vercelli were involved in a friendly game against Serie A champions Inter Milan on Wednesday. The game ended in a 4-0 loss for the Serie C side.

Napoli will travel to Munich next week to take on Bayern Munich in an exhibition match.

Napoli vs Pro Vercelli Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 18 times across all competitions so far. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with six wins for each side and six games ending in a stalemate.

This will be the first time the two teams will be squaring off since 1935.

Napoli form guide (Pre-season): W

Pro Vercelli form guide (Pre-season): L

Napoli vs Pro Vercelli Team News

Napoli

Napoli won't be able to call upon the services of Hirving Lozano, who suffered a horrible head injury in the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago. Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam are the other two injury concerns, with the Belgian winger recovering following shoulder surgery after the EUROs.

Ghoulam suffered a crucial ligament injury in March and is not yet match fit.

Injured: Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Faouzi Ghoulam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pro Vercelli

Pro Vercelli have announced a 29-man squad for the game against Napoli. All the players are currently match-fit and there are no known injury concerns for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Pro Vercelli Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nikita Contini; Kevin Malcuit, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme; Elif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Adam Ounas; Victor Osimhen

Pro Vercelli Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nicola Tintori; Alberto Masi, Simone Auriletto, Alessandro Carosso; Carlo Crialese, Theophilus Awua, Simone Emmanuello, Bilal Erradi, Gianluca Clemente; Mattia Rolando, Gianmario Comi

Napoli vs Pro Vercelli Prediction

Napoli were absolutely dominant in their first game of the pre-season and we expect them to emerge victorious here as well. Pro Vercelli will have a fully fit squad here but we don't expect them to stand a chance against Napoli, who scored 12 goals in their last game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Pro Vercelli.

Edited by Shardul Sant