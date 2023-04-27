Napoli vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

League leaders Napoli welcome local rivals - 14th-placed Salernitana - to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Saturday (April 29).

The hosts are within touching distance of the league title, as a 1-0 win over Juventus put them 17 points clear of second-placed Lazio. Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner in the third minute of injury time.

Salernitana, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight outings. They returned to winning ways after seven games on Saturday, as Lorenzo Pirola, Boulaye Dia and Lassana Coulibaly strikes helped them beat Sassuolo 3-0 at home.

Napoli will seal the title with six games to go if they beat Salernitana, and second-placed Lazio drop points against Inter Milan.

Napoli vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Campania-based rivals have locked horns 27 times across competitions since 1945, with Napoli leading 13-3.

Napoli are on a five-game winning run against Salernitana and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four meetings.

The hosts have won 23 of their last 27 league games and have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 11.

Salernitana are winless in five away games - which have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last four games at home.

Napoli have the best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 67 goals in 31 games. They have the joint-best defensive record as well, conceding 21 times.

Napoli vs Salernitana Prediction

Napoli have one win in their last four home games in Serie A. Nonetheless, they have won their four games against Salernitana, outscoring them 12-3.

Salernitana are on an eight-game unbeaten run in Serie A, avoiding defeats against Inter Milan and AC Milan. Just two of their seven league wins this season have come on their travels, though.

Luciano Spalletti's men know what's at stake and should continue their solid record against Salernitana with a win.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Salernitana

Napoli vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Boulaye Dia to score or assist any time - Yes

