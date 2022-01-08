Napoli vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Napoli lock horns with Sampdoria on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Sampdoria are in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cagliari this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stuttered after their strong start to the season. The Neapolitans held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Piotr Zielinski made his 200th Serie A appearance for the club

Zielo 🤹‍♂️



#ForzaNapoliSempre Piotr Zielinski made his 200th Serie A appearance for the club in #JuveNapoli Zielo 🤹‍♂️ 📊 Piotr Zielinski made his 200th Serie A appearance for the club in #JuveNapoli.Zielo 🤹‍♂️💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre https://t.co/3CU9i3OaAE

Napoli vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Sampdoria and have won 10 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed a paltry two victories against Napoli and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides took place in September last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Napoli. Sampdoria were outclassed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-L-L

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-L

Napoli vs Sampdoria Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Napoli have as many as five players ruled out with COVID-19 this week, including the likes of Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen. Kevin Malcuit is also injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: Mario Rui

Unavailable: Fabian Ruiz, Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas, Hirving Lozano, Alex Meret, Adam Ounas, Kalibou Koulibaly, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Sampdoria need to win this game

Sampdoria

Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli, and Maya Yoshida are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Antonio Candreva was sent off against Cagliari and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Maya Yoshida, Valerio Verre, Ernesto Torregrossa

Suspended: Antonio Candreva

Unavailable: Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley

Napoli vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme; Andrea Petagna, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Julian Chabot, Alex Ferrari, Radu Dragusin; Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Kristoffer Askildsen; Francesco Caputo, Manolo Gabbiadini

Napoli vs Sampdoria Prediction

Napoli have been severely hampered by player unavailability this week and will need to make the most of their resources against Sampdoria. With Lorenzo Insigne also closing in on a move to the MLS, the likes of Mertens and Politano will need to step up on Sunday.

Sampdoria have struggled this season and will also have to do without many of their stars this weekend. Napoli have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi