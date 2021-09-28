Napoli vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The group stages of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League resume this week, with Napoli hosting Spartak Moscow in Group C on Thursday evening.

Napoli began their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Leicester City away from home.

In a very exciting affair, Napoli fought back from a two-goal deficit to level the scores at 2-2 and will feel they could have won the game as they were the better side overall.

Napoli have been in immense form under new manager Luciano Spalletti. They have won all their Serie A games this campaign and are top of the table. Napoli will now be looking to get their first win in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spartak Moscow began their own Europa League run with a loss. They were beaten 1-0 by Polish side Legia Warsaw via an extra-time winner from the visitors.

Spartak Moscow, who finished runner-up in the Russian Premier Liga last season, have begun this season rather poorly. They have lost four of their nine league games so far and have won just twice in their last five games across all competitions.

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

There have been no official meetings between Napoli and Spartak Moscow in the past. The two sides will face off for the first time on Thursday and will both be looking to make an impact.

Both teams failed to win their opening Europa League game and will be looking to get their first win on Thursday in hopes of qualification for the knockout stages.

Napoli Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D

Spartak Moscow Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Napoli

Faouzi Ghoulam and Stanislav Lobotka have both been ruled out with injuries and are unavailable for selection. The duo are the only absentees from the Serie A side.

Injured: Faouzi Ghoulam, Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow

Georgi Melkadze and Pavel Maslov are both set to miss Thursday's game due to injuries. Roman Zobnin came off injured against Legia Warsaw and is also expected to miss out.

Injured: Georgi Melkadze, Pavel Maslov, Roman Zobnin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko (GK); Georgiy Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Nikolai Rasskazov; Ayrton, Ruslan Litvinov, Nail Umyarov, Victor Moses; Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Quincy Promes

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Napoli are unbeaten across all competitions this season and have won all their league games so far. Spartak Moscow, on the other hand, have lost three of their last five games.

Coupled with their immense form, the home advantage should see Napoli secure all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Spartak Moscow

