Napoli vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Napoli will welcome Spezia to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Saturday.

The home team are one of the four undefeated teams in the competition and returned to winning ways in their previous league outing against Lazio with a 2-1 triumph in their away game. They continued their fine form in the UEFA Champions League, recording a 4-1 win against last year's runners-up Liverpool at home.

Spezia, on the other hand, have endured a slow start to their campaign and are winless since their opening day win over Empoli. They were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bologna, with Marko Arnautović bagging a brace for Bologna.

Napoli vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 17 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these games, though they only have an 8-5 lead in wins.

They have played out four draws as well, though the last eight games between the two teams have produced conclusive results. Interestingly, three of Aquilotti's five wins have come in their trips to Naples, including two in their last two Serie A games at Saturday's venue.

Napoli form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Spezia form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Napoli vs Spezia Team News

Napoli

Diego Demme is struggling with a foot injury and is expected to be sidelined for at least another week. Victor Osimhen played in the game against Liverpool but is expected to miss this game with a muscle strain. With the Partenopei having another Champions League game on Tuesday, a few key players might be rested here.

Injured: Diego Demme, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia

The visitors have some significant absentees for the game as Salvador Ferrer and Kelvin Amian Adou are sidelined with injuries. Daniel Maldini, David Sterlec, Albin Ekdal, and Daniele Verde face late fitness tests.

Injured: Salvador Ferrer, Kelvin Amian Adou

Doubtful: Daniel Maldini, David Sterlec, Albin Ekdal, Daniele Verde

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Napoli vs Spezia Predicted XIs

Napoli (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone

Spezia (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Dragowski; Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou; Emil Holm, Simone Bastoni, Jacopo Sala, Kevin Agudelo, Arkadiusz Reca; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola

Napoli vs Spezia Prediction

The home team look to be in good touch at the moment but will have an eye on their upcoming Champions League clash against Rangers on Tuesday. They are undefeated in Serie A thus far and will be counting on the home advantage to eke out a win here.

Spezia have done well in their recent trips to Naples but, given their current form, are expected to come up short against the top-scoring side in the division. The game is expected to end in a win for Napoli.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Spezia.

