Napoli vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with an important game this month as Napoli take on Torino in a crucial match at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday. Napoli have endured a difficult season and will want to win this game.

Torino are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The Turin-based outfit has managed only one victory this season and needs to turn its campaign around.

Napoli have also been in dismal form and suffered a stinging 2-0 defeat to Lazio over the weekend. The Neapolitan giants have now registered consecutive defeats and will look to bounce back in this match.

Napoli vs Torino Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Torino and have won 12 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed only four victories against Napoli and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Napoli. Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored an important goal on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-W-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-L-D

Napoli vs Torino Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Napoli have to account for several key injuries going into this game and will be unable to avail the services of Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, and Elseid Hysaj in this game. Lorenzo Insigne served his suspension against Lazio and will return for this game.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino have a depleted squad

Torino

Torino have their fair share of injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Simone Verdi, Cristian Ansaldi, and Daniele Baselli in this fixture. Wilfried Stephane Singo was suspended against Bologna and will be back for this game.

Injured: Simone Verdi, Cristian Ansaldi, Daniele Baselli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Torino Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Andrea Petagna

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Bremer, Lyanco, Armando Izzo; Ricardo Rodriguez, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti

Napoli vs Torino Prediction

Napoli have a formidable squad but are yet to meet expectations this season. Gennaro Gattuso's side have several injuries to account for and will rely heavily on the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano in this fixture.

Torino have the worst defensive record in the Serie A at the moment and have several issues to resolve within their squad. Napoli are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Torino

