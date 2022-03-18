Napoli vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli entertain Udinese at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts are in second position in the league standings and are only behind league leaders AC Milan by three points. They will be looking to keep the pressure on the league leaders with a win here. They suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Milan a fortnight ago but returned to winning ways with a 2-1 away win at Verona last week.

The visitors avoided dropping points for a fourth consecutive game in the league as they held Roma to a 1-1 draw at home. They will be hoping for a top-10 finish this season.

Napoli vs Udinese Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 89 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1943. Napoli have been the dominant side in this fixture and are on a 12-game unbeaten streak here, winning 11 games.

The hosts enjoy a 39-19 lead in wins while 31 games have ended in draws. The visiting side's last win at Saturday's venue came in 2011. They last met in league action at Dacia Arena in September, with the game ending in a convincing 4-0 win for the Partenopei.

Napoli form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Udinese form guide (Serie A): D-W-D-D-L

Napoli vs Udinese Team News

Napoli

Alex Meret, Kevin Malcuit, and Axel Tuanzebe continue to be sidelined with injuries for the hosts. Andrea Petagna was taken off the pitch in the game against Verona and will miss the encounter.

Adam Ounas trained separately from the group and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Alex Meret, Andrea Petagna

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe, Kevin Malcuit, Adam Ounas

Suspended: None

Udinese

Nehuén Pérez was ruled out of the clash against Roma and faces a race against time to prove his match fitness. Antonio Santurro is also expected to miss this game while Isaac Success faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Nehuén Pérez

Doubtful: Antonio Santurro, Isaac Success

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Udinese Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Marvin Zeegelaar, Pablo Mari; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Napoli vs Udinese Prediction

The hosts will be looking to keep their title hopes alive with a win here. They have not suffered a loss in their last 12 encounters with the visiting side and the odds of yet another win for them look good.

Udinese have held their own against clubs like AC Milan, Lazio, and Roma, playing out a 1-1 draw against those big clubs, and they will be hoping to take a point from this game. Nonetheless, Napoli are the favorites to secure a win here and should do so.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Udinese

Edited by Peter P