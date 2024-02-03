Napoli vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Reigning champions Napoli will invite Verona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Lazio last week. They have been inconsistent in their title defense this season and after 21 games, they find themselves in ninth place in the league table with 32 points. They are trailing league leaders Inter Milan by 22 points, but are only 4 points away from fourth-placed Atalanta.

The visitors are winless in their last two league outings and played out a 1-1 draw at home against Frosinone last week. Tomáš Suslov scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot in the first half, which was canceled out by Kaio Jorge in the 58th minute.

They have 18 points to their name from 22 games, the same as 18th-placed Cagliari. They might drop into the relegation zone if they suffer a defeat in this match.

Napoli vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will square off for the 90th time across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 45 wins to their name. The visitors have 18 wins in this fixture and 26 games have ended in draws.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors and registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Verona are winless in their travels since a 1-0 away win over Empoli in their campaign opener, suffering nine defeats in the 11 games since.

The reigning champions have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven home meetings against the visitors.

Napoli vs Verona Prediction

I Partenopei have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five league outings, failing to score four times in that period. They are unbeaten in their last three home outings, recording a couple of 2-1 wins, and will look to build on that home form.

They are unbeaten at home against the visitors since 1983 in all competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets in 24 games in that period. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone were absent in their goalless draw against Lazio last week. They are available for this match and head coach Walter Mazzarri is expected to hand them a start.

I Mastini have endured a slow start to the year, with a couple of losses in four games and just one win in that period. They have lost six of their last seven away games in the Serie A and have failed to score in five of their last nine away games.

Considering the home advantage for Napoli and Verona's poor away record in this fixture, the reigning champions are expected to eke out a pretty comfortable win.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Verona

Napoli vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matteo Politano to score or assist any time - Yes

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here