Nathaniel Clyne set to leave Liverpool in January

According to Sky Sports, Nathaniel Clyne could finally be set to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window after he recently stepped up his return from a long-term injury. The Englishman was one of the most reliable performers for Jurgen Klopp in the early days of his Liverpool tenure but the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and his trouble with long-standing injuries has hampered his cause in the last 18 months, as he looks set to leave the reigning European champions.

The 28-year-old has just over a year left on his contract and the Reds are eager to offload him in the upcoming transfer window, with vice-captain James Milner set to deputize for Alexander-Arnold in the right-back position.

Although he featured in preseason, Clyne hasn't played a single game for Liverpool this season after picking up a knee injury in July and his Anfield misery looks to be approaching his climax, as he looks set to depart the club to get his career back on track.

It is expected that Liverpool will part with the Englishman for a measly fee in January and it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old attracts interest from the Premier League, where he plied his trade with Southampton and Crystal Palace previously before sealing a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2014.