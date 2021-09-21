Nathaniel Phillips returns to the starting XI for the Reds after signing a new contract earlier

Nathaniel Phillips may return to the starting XI for the Reds on Tuesday as they start their domestic cup campaign against Norwich City. Jurgen Klopp is expected to make several changes, and Nathaniel Phillips is among those who may earn a first start to the season 2021/2022.

With Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip set to be rested, Joe Gomez is more likely to feature instead of Ibrahima Konaté. Konate earned a debut against Crystal Palace over the weekend. Nathaniel Phillips is the only centre-back who has yet to feature for the Reds. But that could change on Tuesday night as the most likely partnership at the back looks to be that of Gomez and Phillips.

New contract for Nathaniel Phillips

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams have both been rewarded with a new contract before Williams headed to Swansea on loan.

Nathaniel Phillips had big shoes to fill when Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip suffered season-ending injuries last season. Phillips had been the one constant feature in that backline, often partnering Rhys Williams and Ozan Kabak as the Reds secured their Champions League qualification.

Liverpool decided to reward both Williams and Phillips with long-term deals before Williams went on loan to Swansea. Phillips attracted offers from Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton and Southampton in the summer. But with no suitable offers emerging for the young centre-back, the club handed him a contract extension up until 2025.

theathletic.com/news/nat-phill… Nat Phillips won't be leaving Liverpool today. In the absence of a suitable offer, he's now agreed a new four-year contract. Will stay and compete for a place with VVD, Matip, Konate and Gomez. Rhys Williams set to join Swansea on loan #LFC Nat Phillips won't be leaving Liverpool today. In the absence of a suitable offer, he's now agreed a new four-year contract. Will stay and compete for a place with VVD, Matip, Konate and Gomez. Rhys Williams set to join Swansea on loan #LFC

Speaking to the club’s media, Phillips stated,

“Obviously after last year, it’s nice to get that reward from the club. I’m happy to be sticking around and being available if the club needs to call on me again.”

Having dropped down the pecking order, Nathaniel Phillips now finds himself the fifth choice centre-back. He will have to wait for the EFL cup to make his 2021-2022 season debut.

Season’s debut for Nathaniel Phillips

Nathaniel Phillips now finds himself down the pecking order, with even Ibrahima Konate being picked ahead of him, as he awaits the EFL cup for his season's debut.

Phillips, who did not think twice before signing a contract extension with Liverpool, found himself pushed down the pecking order. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have been the preferred partnerships in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile Joe Gomez earned a return to the Champions League against AC Milan mid-week. New signing Ibrahima Konaté made his debut over the weekend against Crystal Palace, securing a clean sheet on his first appearance.

Of the five centre-backs that Liverpool have, only Nathaniel Phillips is yet to feature. Though this might change as he is most likely to make it in the Liverpool starting XI.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺 Pep Lijnders on last season:



"If we go to the last ten games of the season last year – the ones who saved us were Nat [Phillips] and Rhys [Williams]. Because finally we had two centre-halves, we could bring back our midfield in place." 🔴 📺 Pep Lijnders on last season:



Nathaniel Phillips will look to impress the Liverpool boss during the EFL cup outing. He would want to climb up the pecking order and feature a bit more than often for the Reds.

