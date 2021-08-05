Necaxa vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22 

Necaxa will host Cruz Azul at Estadio Victoria on Saturday for a matchday three fixture in the Liga MX.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Club America last weekend. Salvador Reyes and Alvaro Fidalgo scored in each half to give the hosts all three points.

Cruz Azul were held to a 1-1 draw away to Santos Laguna. Diego Contreras scored an 82nd-minute penalty to draw the hosts level after Santiago Gimenez had put Azul ahead in the 64th minute.

That draw left Los Celestes in 13th place in the table, while Necaxa are second-from-bottom.

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul have 13 wins from their last 28 matches against Necaxa. Six matches ended in draws, while Necaxa were victorious on nine previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February when goals from Luis Romo and Juan Escobar gave Cruz Azul a 2-0 away victory.

Both sides are yet to win any games this season, with the hosts having lost both their league matches, while Cruz Azul have picked up one point from two matches.

Necaxa form guide: L-L

Cruz Azul form guide: D-L

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Team News

Necaxa

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cruz Azul

Goalkeeper Jesus Corona has recovered from the fractured toe that sidelined him for a few weeks and should be available for selection. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Necaxa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edgar Hernandez (GK); Agustin Oliveros, Fabricio Formiliano, Julio Gonzalez, Idekel Dominguez; Jesus Escoboza, Alejandro Zendejas, Fernando Gonzalez, Alan Medina; Rodrigo Aguirre, Angel Sepulveda

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Portillo (GK); Ignacio Rivera, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Ignacio Rivero, Walter Montoya; Bryan Angulo, Lucas Passerini

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Cruz Azul are the defending league champions and among the favorites to retain their crown. However, their poor start to the campaign has been underwhelming and they need to get back on track to avoid losing ground in the title race.

The game against an out-of-sorts Necaxa offers an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Necaxa 0-2 Cruz Azul

