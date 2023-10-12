Netherlands vs France: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers 

A clash of the titans it certainly is as the Netherlands will take on France in one of the Group B fixtures of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The fixture is slated to be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Friday (October 13).

By means of a little preview, Oranje have secured nine points from four games in Group B, and they are presently ranked second in the standings.

Les Bleus have registered 15 points from five games in Group B, and they are currently ranked first in the standings. It's also important to mention that France has maintained a 100 percent winning streak in the group so far.

However, this listicle will look at three key individual battles that could infer the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Marcus Thuram vs Virgil van Dijk

What an interesting battle we have before us as Van Dijk will be eager to curtail the attacking threat of Marcus Thuram. Thuram has registered 10 goal contributions in 10 games for his club, Inter Milan, this season.

Monitoring his movements in attack could be quite rigorous due to his electrifying pace and ability to set up opportunities in quick succession. Hence, there's no doubt that Van Dijk will have his work cut out.

Nonetheless, in terms of defensive experience, there are only a few defenders that come close to the Dutchman. If Van Dijk can make good use of his defensive experience together with his outstanding ball-winning prowess, Thuram might not be able to function properly in this clash.

#2 Wout Weghorst vs Dayot Upamecano

Judging by the current brand of Dutch players that were invited for this encounter, Wout Weghorst is arguably one of the most experienced in the squad. Hence, against a tactically efficient defensive side such as France, his attacking experience and intuition might be pivotal for the Netherlands.

Hence, keeping him under wraps remains the fundamental task of Dayot Upamecano, who's very robust and thoughtful in defense. It will be interesting to see who emerges on top in this key individual battle.

#1 Kylian Mbappe vs Jeremie Frimpong

The most deadly attacker that could destabilize the Netherlands defense is Kylian Mbappe as his finishing prowess is second to none in the French squad. Grading by his current form, Mbappe has been excellent as he has netted eight goals in nine games for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Also, he has scored four goals and registered three assists in five UEFA Euro qualification fixtures so far.

Monitoring his movements on the left wing is one of the toughest tasks that a defender could take on. However, Jeremie Frimpong has proven to be a decent right-back in the last few years. Given his immense defensive prowess, if Frimpong can keep Mbappe under wraps, France's attack will be immensely numbed.