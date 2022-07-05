"New round of talks this week" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG are keen to sign €50 million-rated striker 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently in talks with Sassuolo over signing their first-choice striker Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old forward, who graduated from Sassuolo’s academy, sees his contract run out in 2026.

French champions PSG, who are looking to end their Champions League drought in the 2022-23 season, are seemingly in the market for a centre-forward. Mauro Icardi, who joined from Inter Milan for a €50 million fee in the summer of 2020, has failed to live up to the billing. The Argentine has scored only 38 times in 92 games for the Parisians across competitions, rarely impressing in important matches.

Scamacca, on the other hand, was in top form for Sassuolo in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 16 Serie A goals in 36 appearances. Romano claimed that PSG sporting director Luis Campos was a big fan of the Italy international and that the club were in talks to bring the €50million-rated star to France. He tweeted:

“Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca are still ongoing. No agreement in place yet, as Sassuolo want €50m fee - new round of talks this week. Campos, big fan of Scamacca - but deal depends on final conditions.”

Scamacca, who has been at Sassuolo since 2017, has played 65 Serie A games so far in his career, recording 24 goals and two assists.

Signing Scamacca could be good for PSG

With Kylian Mbappe signing a three-year extension with the club from the French capital, the Frenchman could act as the Parisians’ primary centre-forward. Lionel Messi could also be deployed down the middle in a false 9 role, which could give a boost to his dwindling goal tally.

Icardi has proven himself to be ineffective when called upon, making room for a spirited centre-forward to take his place in the team.

Scamacca is a hard worker and has proven himself to be quite effective in one-on-one situations. PSG could very well do with a player who is committed to the cause and does not hesitate to go the extra mile.

Unless the transfer fee is a deal-breaker or the player demands regular game time, the Parisians would be wise to add him to their ranks.

