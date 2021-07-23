New Zealand U23 vs Honduras U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are back in action with another match this weekend as New Zealand U23 take on Honduras U23 on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns and will need to win this game.

New Zealand U23 were given a run for their money by South Korea U23 but managed to secure a 1-0 victory. The Kiwis have named a talented squad and will need to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Honduras U23, on the other hand, were stunned by Romania U23 on their opening day and cannot afford another defeat in the tournament. The Hondurans can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week.

New Zealand U23 vs Honduras U23 Head-to-Head

New Zealand U23 have never played an official fixture against Honduras U23 and will want to win this game. Honduras U23 have an impressive team and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

The senior sides have faced each other in the past, however, with Honduras winning two out of their three games against the Kiwis. New Zealand U23 will likely have their work cut out for them on Sunday.

New Zealand U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W

Honduras U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L

New Zealand U23 vs Honduras U23 Team News

New Zealand v U23 have a strong squad

New Zealand U23

New Zealand U23 have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will be intent on winning this game. The Kiwis are equipped with a blend of youth and experience going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras U23 need to win this game

Honduras U23

Honduras U23 do not have any injury concerns and will need to field their best team to win this game. The Hondurans have named only two experienced players in their squad for the Olympics:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand U23 vs Honduras U23 Predicted XI

New Zealand U23 (4-3-3): Michael Woud; Callan Elliot, Winston Reid, Nando Pijnaker, Liberato Cacace; Clayton Lewis, Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell; Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just

Honduras U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Guity; Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Wesly Decas, Cristopher Melendez; Jonathan Nunez, Edwin Rodriguez, Samuel Elvir; Rigoberto Rivas, Jorge Benguche, Brayan Moya

New Zealand U23 vs Honduras U23 Prediction

New Zealand U23 have named an excellent squad for the Tokyo Olympics and will be intent on proving their mettle. The likes of Ben Waine and Chris Wood have been impressive for the side and can be lethal in the final third.

Honduras U23, on the other hand, were poor on their opening day and will need to bounce back in this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New Zealand U23 1-1 Honduras U23

