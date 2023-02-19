Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Reds grab vital win against Newcastle | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0 in a strong performance at St. James Park in the Premier League on Saturday, 18 February.

High-flying Newcastle looked to find their groove after playing three consecutive draws. The Magpies have been on a long unbeaten streak and manager Eddie Howe wanted to continue the team's push towards a Champions League spot. Youngster Elliot Anderson was brought into the side, replacing Joe Willock.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have had a poor season by their standards but are looking to get back on track. With a win against Everton last week, manager Jurgen Klopp hoped that the Merseyside derby would mark the start of the turn of fortunes for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk made a return to the side after an injury, replacing Joel Matip.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold found him with a beautiful pass. The Uruguayan took the ball down with a great touch and blasted it past Nick Pope to give the Reds the lead.

In the 19th minute, Liverpool doubled their advantage when Mohammad Salah found Cody Gakpo with a brilliant pass and the Dutchman made no mistake to make it 2-0.

It went from bad to worse for Newcastle when Nick Pope handled the ball outside the box and was sent off. Martin Dubravka was brought on as the Magpies went a man down.

Newcastle had a great chance to half their deficit when Allan Saint-Maximin drove into the Liverpool box and forced Alisson into a great save. Later, Dan Burn's header off the corner rattled the crossbar as the Magpies looked to get into the game.

The first half ended 2-0 in favor of Liverpool as Newcastle looked set to lose their first home game of the season.

Despite being a man down, Newcastle started the second half well. Alexander Isak pulled a shot high and Fabian Schar also had a good chance off a cross.

Jurgen Klopp then brought on the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as the squad got healthier. Nunez had an injury scare after a tussle with Kieran Trippier and was removed.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe also opted to rest some of his best players ahead of the team's upcoming Carabao Cup final clash, taking off Tripper, Isak, and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle pushed to get on the scoresheet but exposed themselves to the counter. Robertson notably had a chance but he selflessly pulled back to Salah who couldn't turn it in.

The Magpies had a great chance when they had a three-on-two situation and Anthony Gordon found Callum Wilson, but Alisson stood big and kept the Reds' clean sheet. Late on, Diogo Jota had a pair of great chances but could not break his long run of 22 games without a goal.

The game ended 2-0 as Liverpool jumped up to the eighth spot in the Premier League. Here are 5 talking points from the match.

#1 Newcastle have a goalkeeper problem

Nick Pope shown the red card

Nick Pope's moment of madness in the first half has left Newcastle in a spot of bother. His red card means that he is now ineligible for the team's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next week.

With second-option keeper Martin Dubravka tied up, having been recalled from loan by the Red Devils, Eddie Howe might have to look to Loris Karius. The latter has not made a single appearance this season.

#2 It was a game to remember for Liverpool's defense

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with the performance of his back four and his goalkeeper.

The return of talisman Virgil van Dijk has given the Reds a massive boost. Trent Alexander-Arnold was at his brilliant best, notching an assist and being a constant threat with his brilliant passing.

Alisson also played a vital role, making a few strong saves to preserve the clean sheet as well as making the long pass that directly led to Nick Pope's red card. All in all, it was a good outing for a Liverpool side that has conceded nine goals in their last three away games.

#3 Liverpool's new signings are clicking

Darwin Nunez is making an impact

The signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were believed to be the next step in Liverpool's plan as they looked to replace Sadio Mane, who left for Bayern Munich.

However, the Uruguayan's performances early on left much to be desired as he struggled to get accustomed to the Premier League. Similarly, Gakpo has taken some time to adjust to the pace of the league. But now, with both players scoring in Saturday's game, Liverpool's attack could be potent for years to come.

#4 The top four race is getting interesting

The race for Champions League qualification is becoming one to watch. With Newcastle failing to win in four straight games, teams like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Fulham will be looking to push into the top four.

It remains to be seen which of these teams can find their form at the right moment as the season draws towards its close.

#5 Liverpool's squad is getting healthier at the right moment

Liverpool have had a poor season, but one of the key factors in this torrid run was the fact that the squad had been marred by injuries.

However, due to the likes of Virgin van Dijk, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino returning from injuries, Jurgen Klopp will be buoyed. With Luis Diaz possibly returning soon, the Champions League round of 16 match-up against Real Madrid does not look so harsh now.

