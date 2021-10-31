Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as Reece James' brace secures hard-fought win | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea scored three unanswered goals against Newcastle United in a Premier League game at St James' Park on Saturday. A clinical second-half display from the Blues saw them move three points clear atop the 2021-22 Premier League points table.

Thomas Tuchel's men struggled to break down Newcastle during the first half. Their main threat against a Newcastle team content to sit back and play on the counter was Hakim Ziyech. He saw a goal that was called out for offside, and hit the post in the opening 45 minutes as the first half ended goalless.

However, Reece James blasted a brilliant 65th-minute strike to give Chelsea a well-deserved lead. The full-back then doubled his side's lead with another well-taken goal in the 77th minute.

Darlow's foul on Kai Havertz moments later ended in a penalty awarded to Chelsea. Jorginho stepped up to take the spot-kick, slotting his effort past the Newcastle custodian to cap off a pulsating Chelsea performance.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player ratings from the game:

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Mendy had very little to do for most of the game as Newcastle rarely attacked Chelsea's box. He made only one save throughout the 90 minutes.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Christensen enjoyed a solid outing, as he dealt with the in-form Callum Wilson with ease. He showed excellent positional awareness, read the game brilliantly and played the ball out from the back confidently. The Dane completed 106 passes with an 88% accuracy.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Silva put in a leader-like performance at the heart of Chelsea's defence. He was vocal in organising his defence, and showcased some excellent build-up play. Silva was calm and composed at the back, and dealt with the Newcastle attack well.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger was extremely solid throughout the 90 minutes. The centre-back was faultless in his passing and build-up play. He made some brilliant runs to carry the ball forward for Chelsea. Rudiger made three recoveries and one tackle, and completed 90% of his passes.

Reece James - 9/10

James was a constant threat to the Newcastle defence. The youngster was excellent in the air, and showed brilliant composure with the ball at his feet. He was outstanding throughout the match, and scored an impressive brace to put Chelsea in control of the game.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho enjoyed a terrific afternoon. He showcased an adept reading of the game, and kept play ticking with his neat and accurate passes. He was dominant from start to finish, capping off his day with a sublime spot-kick. That made him the first player in Premier League history to score ten consecutive goals in the competition from the spot.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante showcased grit and resilience in the Chelsea midfield throughout the game. However, the midfielder had no impact on the attacking front, as he struggled to carry the ball forward. Kante won four ground duels, and completed six ball recoveries in his 64 minutes on the pitch.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell put on a diligent performance for Chelsea. The Englishman was lively at either end of the pitch. He looked threatening down the left flank, and made some good overlapping runs throughout the game. He managed two key passes, and completed 88% of his passes.

Hakim Ziyech - 6.5/10



Ziyech found himself in a good position to get on the scoresheet numerous times throughout his time on the pitch. He was heavily involved in Chelsea's attacking play, but failed to make the most of it. He was unfortunate to see his 28th-minute strike called out for offside.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz initially seemed to struggle, but grew into the game as it progressed. He made some good off-the-ball runs to cause problems for the Newcastle defence. It was Havertz who won the penalty for Chelsea's third goal after he was brought down by Darlow in the 79th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10

Hudson-Odoi had a slow start, but grew into the game, manipulating the pockets of spaces well. He played a key part in the build-up to James' opener. Hudson-Odoi ended the game with three key passes and a 95% pass-success rate.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Newcastle United

Ross Barkley - 6/10

Barkley came on as a 64th-minute substitute for Kante. He looked bright, and was heavily involved in the build-up to Chelsea's second goal on the night against Newcastle United.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Loftus-Cheek instantly upped the pace of the game with his slick passing and touches after coming on as a 64th-minute substitute for Hakim Ziyech.

Saul Niguez - N/A

Niguez came on to replace Hudson-Odoi, but didn't play long enough to merit a rating.

