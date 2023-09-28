Newcastle 1-0 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points as Alexander Isak's strike takes the Magpies through | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Manchester City were beaten 1-0 by a resilient Newcastle United side at St. James' Park in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 27.

The Magpies entered this game on the back of an 8-0 drubbing of Premier League newcomers Sheffield United. In doing so, they created a record for most different goalscorers in a single game since the league's rebranding in 1992. Eddie Howe named a strong lineup for this game.

The Cityzens, on the other hand, enjoyed a perfect start to their league campaign with six wins from as many games. Despite an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola's men were firing on all cylinders as others stepped up the Belgian's absence to earn the results they desired.

The first half saw both teams evenly matched in terms of threat as Manchester City dominated possession but were unable to convert that into real chances. Newcastle, on the other hand, had just one attempt but it was a clear chance to grab the lead.

With the half-time score reading 0-0, both managers looked to grab the initiative early in the second half but the Magpies took control. Alexander Isak scored in the 53rd minute to make it 1-0 and it would turn out to be the only goal of a close contest.

Newcastle held on to secure the win and on that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Manchester City dominated the first half but failed to score

As they usually do, Manchester City kept the ball for long spells in a bid to move Newcastle out of shape so they can capitalise. They kept the ball for 70% of the first period and attempted six shots, but hit the target just once as Guardiola's men looked rusty in front of goal.

The visitors also had six corner kicks in the first period but were unable to get past Newcastle's tall and robust defensive set-up during set pieces.

The Magpies, on the other hand, had just one shot in the first half and it was on target, but not enough to beat Stefan Ortega.

#4. The Magpies have added quality in depth to their squad this season

Since their takeover by the PIF, Newcastle United have gone from strength to strength as they look to return to the glory days of the 1990s where they competed on multiple fronts. They finished an impressive fourth place in the Premier League last season, meaning they qualified directly for this season's Champions League.

To compete on four fronts, Eddie Howe knew he needed to bolster his squad with quality players in each position. In order to do so, the club have signed some of Europe's finest talents to help their cause.

Newcastle acquired Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, Valentino Livramento from Southampton, Lewis Hall from Chelsea and Yankuba Minteh from Odense BK.

These additions have greatly helped the manager rotate his squad while maintaining a competitive edge and it showed in today's game.

#3. Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead early in the second half

Having had only one attempt on target in the first period, the hosts scored with their first attempt on target in the second one. Swede Alexander Isak pounced on a pass by Joelinton towards the far post, took a touch and calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 1-0 after 53 minutes.

Joelinton deserves credit for creating the chance as his driving run into Manchester City's penalty area disrupted their shape and forced players out of position. The shifting of the defense created space at the far post and the Brazilian did well to pick out Isak for the goal.

#2. City looked a shadow of their attacking selves in the second period

While most Manchester City games see them dominate possession and control the tempo of the game, things changed drastically after Isak's goal as the St. James' Park faithful went into raptures and got behind their team.

City did have some inexperienced heads on the pitch to begin with, but they put in spirited performances to keep their team in the game. However, Eddie Howe arguably managed the game better and made smart changes at the right moments to keep Newcastle ahead.

The hosts were helped by the fact that Manchester City seemed to have forgotten their shooting boots at home as they managed just two shots on target in the entire game - one in each half.

All this culminated in the Cityzens' first defeat of this season across competitions.

#1. Newcastle will face City's crosstown rivals Man United in the next round

Having eliminated Manchester City, Newcastle United will now face defending champions Manchester United in the next round in what will be a replay of last season's final.

Marcus Rashford and Casemiro scored two quickfire goals before half-time and it was enough for Erik ten Hag's men to lift the cup. The pair have been crucial for the Red Devils this year as well and the game will prove to be a stern test of both teams' mettle.

Newcastle haven't had a standout performer this year and have largely relied on the collective performances to win games.

It will be interesting to see if they can exact revenge for defeat in the final last season.