Newcastle 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings from a disappointing game for Pep Guardiola's men | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Manchester City fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 27.

The Cityzens entered this game on the back of an impressive start to their title defense. They won all six of their league games, scoring 16 goals in the process. With multiple competitions' games coming thick and fast, Pep Guardiola made several changes to his starting XI.

Manchester City got off to a decent start to the game and controlled the tempo by dominating possession. They kept the ball for 70% of the first half but hit the target just once. The effect of squad rotation showed as multiple players were unable to combine with each other.

Newcastle had just one attempt in the first half and Stefan Ortega made a good save as the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half saw Manchester City fall behind just nine minutes of the restart. Alexander Isak was in the right place to convert a lovely pass from Joelinton to put Eddie Howe's men in front.

Guardiola's men seemed to have all had poor games as City managed just one shot in the second half too. They still dominated possession but could not get back into the game as the hosts won 1-0.

On that note, let's take a look at Manchester City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Stefan Ortega - 7/10

Ortega made three saves in the game as City crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji won four duels and played six long balls but was booked in the second half.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake played a decent game and looked solid in defense for his team.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Gvardiol had a decent game and was solid at the back.

Rico Lewis - 6.5/10

Lewis had a decent game for Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips - 6.5/10

Phillips played fairly well but was booked for a bad tackle.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic made a decent start to the game and won both of his duels. However, he was unable to rally his troops on this occasion.

Sergio Gomez - 7.5/10

Gomez passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including six long balls, two crosses and one key pass. He also won three duels.

Oscar Bobb - 7.5/10

Bobb had a great game as he won seven duels, making two tackles in the process. He also completed three sucessful dribbles and completed two key passes.

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

Alvarez had a decent game but seemed to have forgotten his shooting boots at home.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Grealish had a great game as he passed the ball with 100% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. He also won four duels.

Substitutes

Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku & Phil Foden - N/A

The trio came on very late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.