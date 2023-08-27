Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as super-sub Nunez scores winning double as captain van Dijk sees red | Premier League 2023-24

Ten-man Liverpool dug deep and secured a crucial win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, August 27.

The Magpies started off their campaign in style with a resounding 5-1 win over Unai Emery's Aston Villa. Their next game against Manchester City was a tougher affair, with the defending champions securing a narrow 1-0 victory. Eddie Howe and his men were eager to build upon last season's fourth-placed finish as he named a strong lineup.

The Reds, on the other hand, played out an exciting and end-to-end 1-1 draw against Chelsea, before securing their first win, a 3-1 result against Bournemouth. With most of their attackers available and ready to fire, Jurgen Klopp named a strong lineup for this game as newly-signed midfielder Wataru Endo debuted.

The first half was an electric, end-to-end affair which began evenly-matched but Newcastle United ran away with it as the game progressed. While the Magpies did play good football, most of their dominance was down to Liverpool's mistakes biting them in their own behind.

Trent-Alexander Arnold made a critical error, failing to control a pass and allowing Anthony Gordon a free run at goal. The winger made no mistake and tucked the ball into the goal to make it 1-0 after 25 minutes. Just three minutes later, Reds' captain Virgil van Dijk was given his marching orders for a last-man foul on Alexander Isak.

Alisson Becker did exceptionally well to keep Liverpool in the game but it was all Newcastle as they led 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw Newcastle drop-off significantly despite having the apparent advantage. Their urgency to score a second goal was non-existent as they created half-chances whilst already a goal to the good. This ended up costing them the game late on as Liverpool showed great spirit and game management to complete the comeback.

Klopp made key changes at the right moments as well, bringing Darwin Nunez on late in the game. The Uruguayan was the Reds' star as he scored the leveler just four minutes after coming on, followed by a stoppage-time winner with a similar finish to put the game to bed.

Liverpool secured a 2-1 win over Newcastle United and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 8/10

Alisson made a remarkable seven saves throughout the game, which included four from inside the box.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5.5/10

Alexander-Arnold had a nightmare start to the game as he was booked just six minutes in, for time-wasting. He could have been sent off shortly after for a rash tackle but stayed on the pitch, only to make an error that led to Newcastle's opener.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Matip had a decent game at the back, winning two duels and making two clearances in the process. He made it tough for Newcastle's forwards to have an easy run.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Van Dijk played just 25 minutes of the game before being sent off harshly for a professional last-man foul on Alexander Isak.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Due to being a man short, Robertson was unable to exercise his attacking freedom too much today and played a more conservative game. He played three long balls, two crosses and one key pass.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Szoboszlai had a decent game in midfield and played the entire 90 minutes plus added time.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

Endo had a decent game in midfield, passing the ball with 87% accuracy. He also won four duels, making two tackles and one clearance in the process.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Liverpool's best midfielder on the pitch, Mac Allister won five duels, making four interceptions, two tackles and two blocks. He was replaced by Darwin Nunez in the 77th minute for a more offensive approach.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah had a good game on the right flank as he attempted two shots, with one of those on target. He also played two key passes and won three duels.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo had a decent game up front for Liverpool but he failed to attempt a single shot to trouble Newcastle. He won six duels and played one key pass.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz made an electric start to the game and attempted a shot on target early on. However, he was unlucky as he was sacrificed for defender Joe Gomez following van Dijk's red card.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez was an early substitute following the sending off of van Dijk. However, he had a good game, winning four duels and making five clearances.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

Elliott replaced Endo and put in a decent performance in midfield.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota came on late in the game to replace Cody Gakpo and played well.

Darwin Nunez - 8.5/10

Nunez scored the equalizer and winner for his team, taking them over the line in a crucial game against rivals Newcastle.

Jarell Quansah - 6/10

He replaced Joel Matip late in the game and played well.