Newcastle United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

The Magpies entered this contest on the back of two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five games. Their last outing was a toothless 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth as Eddie Howe continued to struggle with injury problems. However, he fielded his strongest side for this clash.

The Blues, on the other hand, entered this contest on the back of two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. Their last outing was a thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester City. Mauricio Pochettino was eager to continue his team's climb up the table as he named a strong XI.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle United made decent starts to the game as they shared the ball nearly equally in the first period. However, the Magpies lacked decisiveness in front of goal, managing just one shot on target from six attempts. Luckily for them, this attempt was Alexander Isak's goal to make it 1-0 to the hosts after 13 minutes.

The Blues, on the other hand, managed four shots on target as they ended the first period with more to show on the offensive end. Their goal came from a set-piece situation as Raheem Sterling converted a free-kick to level the game after 23 minutes.

Newcastle and Chelsea were deadlocked at 1-1 after an entertaining first half.

The second half began in a rather negative way as players from both Newcastle and Chelsea picked up cheap bookings before the hour-mark. However, the game changed in a matter of two minutes after that.

Jamaal Lascelles headed the Magpies in front after 60 minutes, followed by which Thiago Silva's fatal error allowed Joelinton a free run at goal to make it 3-1 just a minute later. The Blues looked down and out following the two quick goals.

Anthony Gordon added insult to injury for Pochettino's men in the 83rd minute as he scored with a lovely finish to make it 4-1.

Newcastle held on to secure an important win over Chelsea, and on that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Isak returned to Newcastle's starting XI and scored a lovely goal on his return. The Swede got into a great position inside the penalty area to receive Lewis Miley's pass on the half-turn, before firing a first-time effort past Robert Sanchez in the Blues' goal.

Isak was on the pitch for 81 minutes in his first start since returning from injury. He passed the ball with 75% accuracy and scored with his only shot of the game.

#4. Hit - Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Sterling made a good start to the game and made things happen for Chelsea in the final third. He scored a sublime free-kick in the 23rd minute to make it 1-1 and bring his team back into the game with a lovely strike.

Sterling also passed the ball with 75% accuracy and attempted another shot on target which forced a save from Nick Pope. He won four duels and completed two dribbles in a good performance for his team.

#3. Flop - Joelinton (Newcastle)

Joelinton had a poor first half in which he was all over the place offensively and also committed a silly foul. He missed a sitter from close-range as he nodded wide from point-blank range.

The Brazilian was also involved in a come-together with Chelsea's Reece James as he caught him with a leading arm and was lucky to escape with just a booking.

He got lucky in the second half as compatriot Thiago Silva made a dreadful error, leaving Joelinton with a clear run at goal to make it 3-1 in the 61st minute.

#2. Flop - Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James had a poor game overall which ended with him being sent off for two bookable offences. He won 10 of his 16 duels, making two clearances and three tackles. He was booked for time wasting while the score was surprisingly still at 1-1.

James then received his marching orders in the 73rd minute after he committed his second bookable offence after fouling Anthony Gordon on a Newcastle counter-attack. As a result, the fullback will now miss Chelsea's game against Brighton & Hove Albion next week.

#1. Hit - Lewis Miley (Newcastle)

Seventeen-year-old English midfielder Lewis Miley was handed a start in Newcastle's key clash against Chelsea and came out with flying colors.

He passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including one key pass. Miley provided an assist for the Magpies' first goal of the game scored by the returning Alexander Isak.

The youngster also won two duels and attempted one shot that was blocked in a performance of great character and maturity.